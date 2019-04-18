NBC 7's Danica McAdam tells how the community rallied around a teen who was attacked after he stood up to bullies to protect a friend. (Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019)

Two young adults suspected of brutally beating a teenager inside a Chula Vista restaurant are expected in court Thursday, as arraignments begin for the half-dozen suspects tied to the case.

Kent Pasunting, 18, and Aldrin Uy, 19, will appear in court first. On Monday, four juvenile suspects linked to the victim's beating will be arraigned in juvenile court.

Pasunting, Uy and the four minor-aged suspects were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of participating in the April 11 attack of a 16-year-old boy at Cotixan Mexican and Seafood on East Palomar Street, the Chula Vista Police Department said Wednesday.

All six suspects are facing charges of robbery, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the juveniles, ages 15 to 17, were students at Morse High School and have been suspended as a result of the incident, which was caught on video and circulated on social media. They were in custody to be transported to San Diego County Juvenile Hall, according to CVPD.

Owner of Restaurant Where Teen Was Beaten Apologizes to Family

The owner of the restaurant where the beating took place told NBC 7's Melissa Adan that he wants to make sure something like this never happens there again. (Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019)

Pasunting and Uy attended Mark Twain High School which is an alternative/continuation high school located on the campus of Morse High School, police said.

In a video that circulated on social media over the weekend, a group can be seen punching, kicking and, at one point, throwing a chair onto the teenager's head. As he fell to the floor, the group continued to beat him.

6 Arrested in Beating of Teen at Chula Vista Restaurant

The Chula Vista community rallied around the teen victim Wednesday at an anti-bullying rally outside of the restaurant where the fight took place. NBC 7's Melissa Adan has more. (Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019)

Investigators believe the teenager was attacked in connection with an ongoing argument between the boy and one of the juveniles arrested.

"The dispute began last month when the victim and suspect got into a heated exchange on social media over comments made to one of the victim’s friends," CVPD said in a Facebook post.

The victim, Paul Martin, said he was coming to the defense of a bullying victim and came forward Wednesday to describe the encounter to a large crowd of supporters.

"I thought I was going to be dead any second. I thought I was going to pass out and they were going to keep on kicking me 'til I stopped breathing," Martin said. "It was scary but I'm just glad it's over."

As Martin shared his anti-bullying message, locals, including employees of a nearby El Pollo Grill restaurant, came to the teenager's defense; the restaurant's employees wore shirts that read "EPD Says No To Bullying."

The Cotixan Mexican and Seafood Restaurant where Martin was beaten put a large banner at the entrance that read: "Cotixan Chula Vista and its employees strongly condemn the actions that happened here on Thursday April 11th. We wish the Martin-Cruz family the best in these bad times and we offer our unconditional assistance to the family and police in any way we can."