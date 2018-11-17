Suspects in Stolen Car Crash Into Hydrant, Causing Geyser

Three suspects in a stolen car crashed into a fire hydrant following a brief chase Saturday, causing a geyser in front of a home in Escondido, police said.

The chase started at 3:51 p.m. when police spotted the stolen car and ended a minute later at the intersection of El Norte Parkway and El Morte Hills Place when the suspects crashed into a fire hydrant, Lt. Bode Berreth said.

The crash sheared off the hydrant and sent a plume of water around 150 feet into the air.

The suspects, all men, ages 20, 21 and 26, were arrested with charges pending.