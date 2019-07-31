Suspects in Home Invasion Beating of 87-Year-Old Appear in Court

NBC 7's Dave Summers explains why the man's decision to stand down may have saved his life. (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

Two suspects arrested in connection with the brutal beating of an elderly Clairemont man during a home invasion were arraigned Wednesday.

John Slobig, 59, and Terry Jones, 53, are both accused in the case and were arraigned together. Both pleaded not guilty to charges that include felony counts of home invasion robbery, burglary, carjacking, and vehicle theft.

The attack happened July 24 and left 87-year-old Paul Schmidt with wrist, arm and head wounds.

Investigators say the two men broke into Schmidt’s home and used a pair of scissors to force him to sit on a couch. Schmidt was punched four or five times and hit with the blade from a fan, forcing Schmidt to fall over a couch. Schmidt attempted to fake a heart attack at the time hoping they would leave.

The pair ransacked the house, according to Deputy District Attorney James Koerber, and left with cash, credit cards and property. They fled in Schmidt’s vehicle.

Slobig and Jones were arrested the next day in a stolen car from a separate case. Police found jewelry, a stolen handgun, and credit cards belonging to Schmidt.

The prosecutor made note of both suspects’ criminal past.

Slobig has five prior vehicle theft convictions, and has been incarcerated nine times.

Jones has four prior vehicle theft convictions and has served previous prison time.