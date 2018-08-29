Suspects Steal Shopper's Phone, Flash Pistol at Fashion Valley Mall

One of two suspects involved in a robbery at Fashion Valley Mall on August 11.

Police are looking for help in identifying two suspects in a robbery at the Fashion Valley Mall earlier this month.

The two men are accused of stealing a 27-year-old man's phone and threatening him with a replica pistol on the evening of Saturday, August 11.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the first suspect approached the man as he walked near a Forever 21 store and asked if he could use his phone. he then grabbed the phone and ran off along with a second suspect (pictured above).

The victim gave chase into a nearby parking lot where the second suspect flashed a pistol in his waist and told the victim "he did not want any of this," SDPD said.

At that point the victim stopped chasing them and the suspects ran off towards Friars Road.

Officers responded and were unable to find either suspect, but did find an airsoft pistol believed to have been used by the second suspect.

Investigators spotted the second suspect on mall surveillance cameras.

He's described as 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall in his mid to late teens with a thin build, and his hair in a bun. He was seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt with tan pants.

The first suspect is described as approximately 16 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was seen wearing a navy colored shirt and black shorts.

Crimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be left online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org or by calling (888) 580-8477.