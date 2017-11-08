A longtime family-run business in Coronado was demolished in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night.

Now, the family is left with next to nothing.

The Coronado Flower Lady has been a staple to the city for nearly 40 years.

Shanel Albert worked at the stand for some time and then a year ago, decided to buy it. Now the whole family helps out with the business.

"It’s been so busy and big that I’ve needed my husband to help me a lot," said Albert.

At approximately 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, a driver crashed into the flower stand in a rollover crash on the 1000 block of Orange Avenue across Park Plaza.

"I saw him pass the Vons on Orange Avenue and they were going 100 miles per hour plus. I just couldn’t believe I saw a car going that fast," said witness Simon Eberhart.

Albert told NBC 7, she’s thankful no one was seriously hurt and that she still has support from everyone around her.

"Texts, phone calls, social media--all day long. It’s really nice to know that people care," she said.

It will still be some time before Albert can rebuild the business but she will be back out Thursday with folding lawn chairs, an umbrella, and her flowers, just trying to recoup some of the money she’s lost from this suspected drunk driver.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Elias Atayee, was arrested for felony Driving Under the Influence.

There was also a woman inside the car who was taken to the hospital following the crash. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.