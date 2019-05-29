A suspected drunk driver was arrested after slamming into a tree in Ocean Beach early Wednesday.

The driver lost control of his car and crashed into a tree, cracking it in half near Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Voltaire Street at about 2:30 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on the driver and placed him under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The car landed with its front right tire on top of the stump several feet above the ground. The crash scattered debris across the roadway but crews quickly cleared the roadway and towed the car from the scene.

No other information was available.

