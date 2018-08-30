Suspected DUI Driver Who Killed Jogger Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

A man who was on probation for a DUI offense when he allegedly drove drunk and killed a jogger in Santee on Monday pleaded not guilty to murder and other felony charges.

California Highway Patrol officials say Michael Woodfill, 46, of Santee, was driving along North Woodside Avenue east of Riverford Road at around 6:40 p.m. when he lost control of his company truck and struck the jogger.

CHP Officer Travis Garrow said Woodfill drifted off the road and hit a chain link fence before he swerved across lanes and hit the jogger. His truck continued down an embankment and overturned.

The victim, identified Tuesday as 41-year-old Susana Gotell of Santee, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital where she later died. Woodfill was arrested at the scene on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

According to court documents, Woodfill was charged with DUI after he was caught driving with a blood-alcohol content level of .29 in 2015, more than three times the legal limit.

He was also convicted of DUI in 2006.

Citing his two previous convictions, the District Attorney's office asked for bail to be set at $2 million. Woodfill's defense attorney team asked the judge to lower his bail, arguing Woofill was a businessman respected in his community.

At one point, Woodfill's attorney asked his family and supporters in the courtroom to raise their hands in support. About 10 of them did.

Woodfill is facing second-degree murder and three other felony charges.

"We originally filed a charge of murder against the defendant and that is on the basis of the fact that he has two prior convictions, has attended classes and has been made well aware of the dangers of driving under the influence," Deputy District Attorney Andrew Aguilar said. "It's what we call an implied malice theory of murder."

Woodfill's bail was set at $1 million. If he posts it, he will be ordered to wear an alcohol monitoring device, abstain from drinking and he won't be able to drive.