Suspected DUI Driver Kills Jogger in Lakeside

Officials say the female jogger died after the collision at the hospital. (Published 20 minutes ago)

A woman on a nighttime jog in Lakeside was killed by a suspected DUI driver Monday.

California Highway Patrol officials say the jogger was running along North Woodside Avenue east of Riverford Road at around 6:30 p.m. when she was struck.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Michael Woodfill of Santee, drifted off the road and hit a chain link fence before he swerved into oncoming traffic and struck the jogger. His truck continued down an embankment and overturned, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said.

The woman was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital where she later died. Woodfill was arrested for felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.