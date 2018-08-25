Police attempted to stop the driver for suspected DUI but he sped off and crashed into a tree. NBC 7's Robert Santos reports from El Cajon.

A suspected DUI driver died after crashing into a tree and retaining wall on Jamacha Road near E. Main Street in an attempt to evade police early Saturday morning, CHP said.

CHP officers attempted to pull over the driver just after 2 a.m. after noticing he was speeding and weaving on Interstate 8 eastbound near Severin Drive.

The driver sped away and exited on 2nd Street at an extremely high rate of speed, CHP said.

The driver lost control of the car before hitting the tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has not been identified.