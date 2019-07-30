Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into North Park Strip Mall

Police told NBC 7's Dave Summers it was a miracle no one was seriously injured in the crash. (Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019)

Two people remarkably escaped serious injury after losing control of their SUV and crashing into a North Park strip mall.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. on eastbound El Cajon Boulevard and Utah Street.

San Diego Police Department officer at the scene said it was nothing short of a miracle that someone wasn't killed.

The driver, with one passenger, was speeding and lost control at the corner, hopped the curb, took out a few signs and then smashed through a store front window. Investigators say the was going between 50 and 60 mph.

Police say he was weaving through traffic and cut off one car trying to make a right hand turn at Utah Street before he lost control.

The passenger fled the scene on foot but later returned, SDPD said. Police said the driver’s breath smelled as if he'd been drinking and he slurred his speech. He was given a sobriety field test and was taken into custody.

Neither the passenger or driver were injured. Both were wearing seat belts.

SPD said the corner is usually busy with pedestrian traffic, but fortunately at the time no one was round.

No other information was available.

