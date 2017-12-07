Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Cars in City Heights

A driver suspected of driving drunk crashed into cars parked along a street in City Heights early Thursday.

The driver of a pickup truck damaged at least two cars along Orange Avenue, near 46th Street.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m.

The driver was injured and taken to the hospital, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No one else was injured.

No other information was available.

