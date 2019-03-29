Suspected DUI Driver Causes Fiery Crash on SR-163 - NBC 7 San Diego
Suspected DUI Driver Causes Fiery Crash on SR-163

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a fiery head-on crash on a Mission Valley freeway Friday.

    The car was driving southbound in northbound lanes of State Route 163 near Interstate 8 when it crashed head-on with another vehicle at about 1 a.m.

    The crash caused the wrong-way vehicle to go up in flames. Crews doused as soon as they arrived on scene and the fire was quickly out. 

    No one was seriously hurt.

    The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was placed under arrest on suspected DUI charges.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

