Suspected DUI Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Jamacha Road

A 22-year-old man was arrested on drunk driving charges early Monday after a crash in El Cajon left two people hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, the El Cajon Police Department said.

An investigation into the two-car crash, which happened just after midnight, closed a busy stretch of Jamacha Road in both directions from Gustavo Street to Kendrick Way until at least 8 a.m.

The El Cajon Police Department said a speeding blue Nissan Altima lost control in southbound lanes, spun around and slammed into a car traveling the opposite direction.

When police arrived, both cars were sitting in northbound lanes with major damage.

A man in the passenger's seat of the blue Nissa Altima was seriously hurt and was transported to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car, a 54-year-old man, received minor injuries in the crash and was also taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

The driver of the blue car, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, ECPD said.

No other information was available.

