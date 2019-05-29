Suspected Bank Robber Crashes Car While Making Escape

The suspected bank robber of a Chula Vista bank crashed a car as he fled the scene. NBC 7's Jackie Crea has more. (Published 48 minutes ago)

A man who allegedly tried to rob a Chula Vista bank crashed his car as he fled from police and became trapped in the wreckage.

Chula Vista Police Department Lt. John English said the man entered the Cal Coast Credit Union on the 300 block of E. H Street just before 2 p.m.

He approached a teller with his hands in his pockets and demanded money, but police said bank employees recognized him as the possible suspect in other area robberies and tripped the silent alarm, Lt. English said.

The suspect left the bank after the money was handed over. Meanwhile a customers called 911 and gave police a description of the suspect's car.

CVPD spotted the suspect on the road and attempted to pull him over, but the driver refused to stop. Police chased him on E. H Street until the driver ran a red light and collided with at least one other vehicle near the intersection of Rutgers Avenue and Otay lakes Road.

A truck was seen disabled in the middle of the intersection and a station wagon crashed head-on into a street pole. CVPD did not say which vehicle belonged to the suspect.

The suspect suffered minor injuries in the crash and had to be extricated from his vehicle. English said money fell out of the suspect's car as medics rescued him but investigators have not confirmed if the money came from the bank.

A second driver suffered moderate injuries, police said.

CVPD said the suspect will be charged with bank robbery and eluding police.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.