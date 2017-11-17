Suspect in Imperial Beach Fatal Shooting Arrested

A man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Imperial Beach was arrested Friday in University City.

Osvaldo Lopez, 35, was arrested in the 9000 block of Towne Center Drive without incident, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) confirmed.

Lopez is suspected of shooting and killed 30-year-old Ricardo Sales at Donax Avenue and Florence Street Tuesday evening.

According to SDSO, Sales suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Man Fatally Shot in Imperial Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the middle of the street in Imperial Beach. NBC 7's Bridget Naso reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

His death of ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner's office.

SDSO said the investigation led them to Lopez. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on a single count of murder and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at (858)580-8477.