Victim in Deadly Pacific Beach Shooting Identified

A 44-year-old man who was found shot in a Pacific Beach home Saturday and later died at the hospital has been identified by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

In a criminal complaint, the District Attorney's Office identified MarcAnthony Mendivil as the murder victim.

The suspects, Freddy Sosa, 37 and Paul Charles Weinberger, 50, both face charges of murder and assault with a firearm.

Police said the shooting happened Saturday, December 29 around 1:45 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Wilbur Avenue. The typically quiet neighborhood is located just off Soledad Mountain Road.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered Mendivil lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital but died at 2:30 a.m., police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, three suspects fled the scene in a white 2015 Lexus SUV that belonged to the Mendivil.

The third suspect is still outstanding.

As residents woke up Saturday morning in the Pacific Beach neighborhood, many were shocked to see officers all over the street and even more surprised to learn what had happened at one of the homes along Wilbur Avenue.

“This is really new to me — it’s not like our neighborhood for something like this to happen,” resident Irene Jernegan told NBC 7.

If convicted, both men face 25 years to life in prison on the felony murder charge and 2-4 years in prison for the felony assault with a firearm charge.

Weinberger and Sosa are expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.