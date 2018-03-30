A suspect was now in custody in connection with the fatal shooting outside of a National City mobile phone store, police announced Friday.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday in outside of a Metro PCS store following an altercation at the nearby Mex Mart, National City Police Department (NCPD) said.

The fight, which happened half an hour earlier, may have led to the shooting, National City police Lt. Greg Seward said.

Robert Allan Garduno, 27, was arrested in connection with this case, he said. No details were released on what led police to the suspect.

No Arrests After Daytime Shooting Kills 1 in National City

NBC 7's Dave Summers has updates on an investigation of a deadly daytime shooting in National City. (Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018)

A second suspect in the case was already in jail for an unrelated crime and has not been charged, Seward said.

The victim's body was discovered after police received reports of gunfire Tuesday, prompting a murder investigation.

During the search, a man was found unresponsive. Paramedics were called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the 26-year-old victim has not been released pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the fight at Mex Mart was asked to call NCPD at (619) 336-4411.