Suspect in Custody, Another Outstanding in Spring Valley Armed Robbery

One person was in custody and authorities were looking for another in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon at the Spring Valley Swap Meet.

The robbery happened around 12:35 p.m., San Diego Sheriff's Department Lt. Damon Blankenbaker said.

The two suspects were armed with unknown weapons, he said. The pair took off with around three dozens high-end mobile phones, including iPhone 7, Galaxy 7 and Galaxy 7 Plus, he said.

Authorities were able to take one suspect into custody, the other suspect was still outstanding. That suspect was described as a 5-foot-4 Hispanic man, last seen wearing a white shirt, dark shorts and a black baseball hat.

No other information was available.