Suspect in Clairemont Crowbar Attack Held on $1 Million Bail

Bail for a home invasion suspect accused of attacking an elderyl man with a crowbar in Clairemont was set at $1,000,000 Wednesday.
According to the prosecuting attorney, Daniel Dubois, 33, was attempting to break into a home when he was confronted by the homeowner, who was planning to meet a plumber at the property. The homeowner was identified in court as 72-year-old Rogelio Amonte.
Amonte is currently hospitalized and unconscious with a head injury after undergoing emergency brain surgery. He suffered a skull fracture and mid-line brain shift, according to Deputy District Attorney James Koerber.
Dubois was reportedly seen on a Ring home surveillance system first trying to enter the front door. Investigators say Dubois was armed with a knife when Amonte confronted him. Amonte tried to defend himself with a crowbar, but it was forcefully taken from him by Dubois and turned on him as a weapon. Dubois then left the scene in Amonte’s vehicle.
Dubois pleaded not guilty to three felony counts, including attempted first-degree burglary -- which includes an allegation of great bodily injury to an elder -- carjacking and cruelty to an elder.
In court Koerber said Dubois served prison time for a “bizarre” crime in 2017. He said Dubois threw a speaker through a window at his mother’s house, and returned with a weapon and started a fire in the home.