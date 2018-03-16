The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) is looking for an armed robbery suspect who used NCAA Tournament tickets to games at Viejas Arena to lure his victim.

Police say an unknown male suspect stole the victim’s money in the east alley of 5100 College Avenue in the middle of College West and College East, according to SDPD.

He approached the victim by saying he was selling basketball tickets for the tournament which SDSU is hosting.

The suspect ran toward the Aztec Student Union on SDSU’s campus after stealing the victim’s money, where he was last seen near Campanile Drive in College West.

The suspect may be carrying a small knife, SDPD warned. No injuries were reported.

SDPD described the suspect as 6 feet tall, 19 or 20 years old, and about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, grey sweatpants, a grey beanie, and red Jordan sneakers, according to SDPD.

SDSU and University Police are working with federal, state, and local agencies to ensure a safe environment during the school’s time hosting the NCAA tournament.

If you have any information about this reported armed robbery, contact SDPD at (619) 531-2000 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.