A woman was hospitalized Saturday with life-threatening injuries after another woman randomly attacked her in a Mira Mesa Walgreens Saturday morning, San Diego Police Department said.

A 59-year-old woman was shopping in the cosmetics section at around 9:15 a.m. at the Walgreens located at 10787 Camino Ruiz, when another woman approached her, made verbal threats, grabbed her by the hair and cut her neck with a boxcutter, SDPD officer Tony Martinez confirmed.

The suspect, now been identified as Kelly Ann Green, 54, will appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Nearby employees and customers witnessed the attack and disarmed suspect Green while waiting for police to arrive, according to SDPD.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, SDPD confirmed. She was still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon, according to police.

Green was arrested for alleged attempted murder and booked into county jail, SDPD said.

"Do to an emergency, we are temporarily closed. We are sorry for the inconvience [sic]," a sign on the Walgreens store said Saturday afternoon. The store reopened by 5:20 p.m., according to NBC 7 crews.

The attack was unprovoked and could have happened to anyone, SDPD said.

"Scary. I come in here all the time on my lunch break, unprotected," shopper Antoinette Moceri said. "I don't know if they have cameras inside or out but I would suggest that."

No other information was available.