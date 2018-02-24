Both suspects were arrested. The little boy is now with his biological father. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports.

Man and Woman Carrying Child Try to Run Away After Chase

A suspect led police on a chase through National City, San Diego and Chula Vista Saturday night after police tried to pull him over for not having plates on his car.

The car chase ended in a Chula Vista neighborhood when he crashed into two other parked cars. A passenger in the car during the chase and the crash was holding a child in her lap.

The suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Sergio Ceballos and 20-year-old Sylvia Aurella.



After the crash, Ceballos and Aurella took off running. Police told NBC 7 neighbors helped locate the man in a backyard of a home.

While running on sidewalks and through backyards, police said Ceballos threw a loaded gun onto the ground.

NBC 7 talked with a woman in the neighborhood who had just gotten home from work and was trying to nap when she heard Ceballos crash into her car.

Nadine Garcia said her kids took off chasing him after the crash and she stopped them. ”I don’t know what the guy is up to. You know? He’s being chased by the police obviously. I don’t know if he’s armed or something,” she said.

Another neighbor’s surveillance footage shows Ceballos running up one side of the street after the crash and Aurella running up the other side, holding the child.

Ceballos and Aurella were both taken into custody. Officers watched the little boy at the scene until he was released to his biological father.

Ceballos is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment and possession of a firearm. It’s not clear what charge Aurella will face.



National City Police are still investigating the incident.











