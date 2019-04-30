Suspect in Attacks on Synagogue and Mosque to Appear in Court

An FBI spokesperson told NBC 7 the FBI received a tip about the synagogue shooting just five minutes before shots were fired. NBC 7's Bridget Naso explains. (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

What to Know Shots were fired inside Chabad of Poway on Saturday, April 27 at 11:23 a.m. One was killed and three were injured including the rabbi.

An anti-Semitic post by a user identifying himself as John Earnest appeared on the far-right message board 8chan hours before.

The FBI was tipped about a threatening social media post 5 minutes before but they say it was too late to identify the suspect.

San Diego County prosecutors will formally file charges in court Tuesday against the man accused of opening fire inside a Poway synagogue on the last day of Passover and setting a fire that damaged an Escondido mosque and prompted an increase in police surveillance at places of worship throughout the region.

John T. Earnest, 19, of San Diego will be represented by a public defender when he appears for his formal arraignment on one count of murder with a hate-crime special circumstance and gun allegations, three counts of attempted murder with hate-crime and gun allegations and one count of arson of a house of worship, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Earnest is accused of walking into Chabad of Poway Saturday morning and opening fire on the congregation that had gathered to mark the last day of Passover. Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein was shot in the hand and lost a finger.

The other two victims in the shooting were 34-year-old Almog Peretz and 8-year-old Noya Dahan. The girl was released from the hospital Saturday night and Peretz was released Sunday. Both are recovering.

The arson charge is tied to the March 23 fire at Dar-ul-Arqam on W. Sixth Avenue where investigators discovered a message in graffiti in the mosque’s parking lot. EPD did not reveal what the graffiti said, only noting that it referenced the March 15 deadly terrorist attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The synagogue shooting and the mosque arson were less than 9 miles apart.

Earnest does not have a criminal history and has no apparent connection with white supremacist groups, according to San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.

"There is no indication at this point in the investigation that Earnest was part of an organized group. We believe he acted alone and without outside support in carrying out the attack," deputies said in a statement Saturday.

Aftermath of the Poway Synagogue Shooting