A Mission Valley hotel was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a man, possibly armed, barricaded himself inside a room, San Diego police confirmed.

The incident began around 1:15 p.m. on the 1300 block of Hotel Circle South at the Atwood Hotel.

A housekeeper said the man is a guest at the hotel, according to police. The man pointed a handgun at the housekeeper, prompting a SWAT standoff.

The hotel was evacuated.

Police said the suspect is in his 60s.

At this time, no other information was available.

