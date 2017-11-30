Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Fatal Hit-and-Run of Vista Teen

A 22-year-old driver was charged Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Vista teen on his way home from a tutoring session.

Austen Allen from the San Marcos area pleaded not guilty in court Thursday to one count of felony hit-and-run involving death or injury.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies allege Allen was behind the wheel of a car that struck 17-year-old Jose Maldonado on North Santa Fe Avenue and E. East Drive Monday night before taking off.

Maldonado was on his way home from a math tutoring session.

He had just gotten off a bus, looked both ways, then began jay-walking toward the crosswalk, according to witnesses who spoke with NBC 7.

A dark-colored vehicle attempted to swerve around the victim but hit him with his mirror before running him over, witnesses said.

The car did not stop.

Deputies said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

A curbside memorial of flowers, candles and other mementos were left at the scene of the accident in honor of Maldonado.

“He was very energetic with a big heart and beautiful smile,” said Maldonado's brother, Fernando Maldonado. “All he cared about was his school, football, just a regular kid. His life ended way too short.”

Allen is scheduled to next appear in court on Dec. 8 for a readiness hearing.