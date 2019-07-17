Deputies at the scene of the pursuit Wednesday in north San Diego County.

A man led deputies on a wild pursuit through Pauma Valley in northeast San Diego County Wednesday that included the suspect throwing tools at officials, the deployment of spike strips, a foot chase, and other twists and turns.

At 7:25 a.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies got a call about a suspect who had stolen a flatbed F550 truck in Pauma Valley. Deputies soon found the stolen truck in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store on Valley Center Road on the Rincon Indian Reservation.

According to the SDSO, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect in the parking lot. The man – identified as Matthew Padrnos, 37 – refused to listen to deputies and took off in the stolen truck.

A pursuit began.

Deputies chased Padrnos through Rincon, Pauma Valley, Pala, Bonsall, and unincorporated Escondido.

As he drove, Padrnos threw tools out of the window at the pursuing deputies, the SDSO said.

California Highway Patrol officers helped by deploying spike strips on the road, which successfully disabled the front tires of the stolen truck. The SDSO said this helped keep the speeds of the pursuit to a minimum.

Eventually, Padrnos stopped the truck on northbound Interstate 15, north of Gopher Canyon Road. He got out and started running, fleeing through brush and into an empty field near Highway 395 and Nelson Way.

Deputies and a K9 chased the suspect on foot. While running, the SDSO said deputies believed the suspect was holding a gun to his head.

Padrnos wound up getting himself into another car and barricading himself inside. Investigators said the suspect continued refusing to follow orders from deputies.

Deputies broke the windows of the car and sent in a K9. After the windows were shattered, Padrnos got out and surrendered. He refused to identify himself, the SDSO said. Padrnos later gave deputies his name; he was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on several charges.

No one was hurt in the pursuit.