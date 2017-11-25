After getting away with cash earlier this week, a thief returned to the same Bay Park gas station Saturday, hoping to get lucky again, according to police.

An armed man entered an ARCO gas station off Morena Boulevard around 8 a.m. Saturday and pointed a gun at the cashier while demanding money, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Tony Martinez said.

At that moment, a customer walked into the store and the suspect panicked, taking off before the clerk could comply.

The suspect has not been located.

Police believe it is the same man who robbed the same Arco gas station on Wednesday.

In that instance, the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash before taking off, police said. The robbery occurred at about 6 a.m.

The suspect is described as a short and thin male in his 50s with a mustache and reading glasses. In both instances, he was believed to be wearing a black hooded jacket. On Wednesday, he was wearing grey sweatpants and a Chargers beanie.

SDPD's Robbery unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.