A man accused of beating an elderly man on a city bus and stabbing his father to death in City Heights was found guilty of murder in the first degree and elder abuse Tuesday.

Ismael Beltran father, 42-year-old Francisco Javier Beltran, was found inside an apartment on the 3600 block of 42nd Street on Oct. 11, 2016. He was suffering from 10 to 15 stab wounds and later died at the hospital.

Beltran was arrested the next day, according to police, on an unrelated arrest warrant.

He was also accused of beating a 72-year-old inside a city bus, police said.

Beltran will be sentenced on Dec. 8, according to the court clerk.