Suspect Fires Shots at Bouncer Outside Strip Club

Thirteen shots were fired, but no one was hit in the parking lot of Goldfingers Gentlemen's Club early Saturday morning. NBC 7's Robert Santos reports.

San Diego police officers (SDPD) are looking for a man who opened fire in the parking lot of a bar and strip club in Miramar early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 in the morning when a bouncer of Goldfingers Gentlemen’s Club tried to break up an argument between a man and a woman outside.

The man shot at the bouncer around 13 times. Luckily, no one was hit, but one round did go into Brewski’s Bar and Arcade next door.

The suspect and the woman then left the scene - possibly in a black Mercedes.

SDPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.







