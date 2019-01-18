Suspects Drag Stolen ATM From Small Market in Ramona

Two men used the force of a truck – and a chain – to break into a small market in Ramona early Friday, yanking an ATM out of the business in the brazen crime.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said two unknown men targeted the Ramona Farms Market at 838 Main St. at around 4:15 a.m.

The suspects at first used some sort of tool to cut a lock and chain securing the front doors to the store but weren’t able to break in that way.

Det. Jake Macleod said the suspects then used their truck – described as white or silver Ford F250 or F350 – to ram the entrance doors. They shattered the doors and entered the market.

Using a chain tied to their truck, investigators said the men pulled an ATM standing near the front door and dragged the machine out of the business. The suspects drove off north on Main Street with the stolen ATM.

The SDSO received a commercial burglary alarm alerting deputies to the crime and when deputies arrived, they discovered the steel-framed front doors of the market had been torn off their hinges.

The suspects were gone.

No one was hurt in the incident and the ATM was the only thing stolen from the market.

Surveillance cameras at the market captured the crime. NBC 7 is in the process of trying to obtain that footage.

According to the SDSO, the driver in this case is described as heavyset, wearing a green jacket, blue pants, tan boots and a black balaclava mask covering his face. The passenger had a medium build, was wearing all black clothing and used a black T-shirt to cover his face. Their truck was also described as having a long bed and extra cab with silver running boards.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to the SDSO at (760) 789-9157 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.