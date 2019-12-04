The suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man outside businesses in the Midway District on Thanksgiving morning was arrested by police Wednesday.

Forrest Robert Brantley, 38, was taken into custody in Ventura – roughly 180 miles north of the incident, according to Ventura Police.

Officers announced Brantley’s arrest in a tweet at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday.

Brantley is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Robert Frank Erbe after an altercation outside a 7-Eleven store at around 8 a.m. on Nov. 28, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect used an unknown weapon to cause “significant injuries” to Erbe’s neck, police said. Ventura Police later said the suspect “used a weapon to break the victim’s neck.”

Erbe was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, police confirmed.

Officials said Brantley was wanted for alleged murder and for violating his parole.

On Thanksgiving, SDPD formed a perimeter around businesses in the Midway District as officers searched for Brantley. At one point, SDPD believed he may have been on a rooftop in the area but, ultimately, they were unable to find him.

Anyone with more information is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.