San Diego police arrested a suspect for felony evasion, auto theft and hit-and-run following a pursuit with officers in University City Monday afternoon.

An officer noticed a white Toyota Corolla that registered as a stolen vehicle around 3:20 p.m. When the officer attempted to pull over the car, the suspect drove off, leading police on a short pursuit that ended when the suspect crashed into a parked car in the 6200 block of Agee Street.

The suspect got out of the car and ran through the backyards of homes on Cozzens Court to escape police. A female passenger reportedly got out of the car and stayed at the scene.

The suspect was eventually located at the bottom of a canyon and was taken into custody at gunpoint.

Medics were also called when the suspect complained of pain.

It is unclear if the female passenger will face any charges.