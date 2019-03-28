Caught on Camera: Suspect in Robbery of Midway District Adult Store

Images released Thursday show a man wanted for robbing an adult store clerk at gunpoint last month, San Diego County Crime Stoppers said.

The grainy images show a man dressed in a large, black hoodie and black gloves pointing a gun at the clerk inside the Adult Depot store on Pacific Highway near Bandini Street.

A black bandana covered his face as he walked behind the counter and pointed a handgun at the clerk's head in the Feb. 21 robbery.

The suspect fired at the store's security system monitor as he emptied the cash register, San Diego police said.

The robber then fired another round outside the business before driving off in a grey sedan, police said.

Investigators say the suspect is 5-feet, 4-inches to 5-feet, 6-inches tall and wore gray pants with black and white tennis shoes.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect can call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Shots Fired Inside and Outside During Adult Store Robbery