Suspect Arrested in Chollas Creek Homicide: SDPD

Video released by police shows the suspect running westbound on University Avenue. (Published 44 minutes ago)

San Diego Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man near Chollas Creek last month.

The suspect believed to be responsible for the murder has been identified as 20-year-old Freddy Corbi, SDPD confirmed.

Lazaro Orozco, 26, was involved in an altercation with Corbi near 52nd Street and University Avenue on August 2 at around 2:30 p.m., according to SDPD.

That altercation lead Corbi to shoot Orozco in his upper torso. Orozco later died at a nearby hospital.

Corbi was last seen running westbound on University Avenue.

Police released surveillance video last month of Corbi leaving the scene in hopes that the public could help identify him.

Corbi was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on Sept.18.

His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 20th.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.