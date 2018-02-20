Suspect Arrested for Attempted Killing of Brother in Vista

Deputies have arrested a man on an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting his younger brother in Vista.

Fredy Sixto, 27, was arrested at his apartment and later identified as the victim's older brother. According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, he faces first-degree attempted murder charges and was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on Monday morning.

The victim is not expected to survive his injuries, deputies said.

Last Sunday, a man arrived at a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies responded to the report just before 9:30 p.m., and the victim was later identified as 19-year-old Juan Sixto.

While carrying out a preliminary investigation, deputies were able to piece together evidence leading to the scene of the shooting. They determined that shots were likely fired at Pomelo Drive by Ira Way.

At the apartment located there, deputies found and detained Fredy. The brothers had lived there together.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and examined the apartment with the Sheriff's Crime Lab personnel. The Sheriff's Homicide Detail is now taking over the investigation.

If anyone has information related to this crime, they can call the Sheriff's Department at (858)974-2321.