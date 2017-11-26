Suspect Arrested After Trying to Rob Same Gas Station Twice

A 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection a robbery and an attempted robbery at the same Bay Park gas station that happened last Wednesday and Saturday, according to San Diego police.

Ronald Perez was found in the 3900 block of Clairemont Dr. around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, only a few miles away from the Arco station on Morena Blvd.

Perez escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Arco on Wednesday and then returned Saturday morning, demanding money from an attendant at gunpoint. A customer entered the store at that moment, scaring Perez away.

Perez was booked into jail Saturday night and faces three robbery and two attempted robbery charges.

He is being held on $500,000 bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 29.



