Survey Shows Housing Costs Cause Financial Strain on San Diegans

Results of a new survey underscore the impact of California's housing crunch on San Diegans.

More than half of adults polled by the Public Policy Institute of California last month said housing costs cause financial strain, especially for those living in San Diego.

Renters in City Heights joined with the local tenant association, on Friday to protest rising rent costs.

“We're at this inflection point where the crisis is big, people feel afraid, and the solutions are only going to really come on line as time goes forward," Stephen Russell, from the San Diego Housing Federation said.

The survey showed that 58 percent of San Diegans said the high cost of housing created a financial strain on their lives, which is a higher percentage than people surveyed in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“I love the weather, but everything else in California is, it's rough, everything is just too damn expensive,” Jason Laurentis, a renter in North Park said.

Laurentis lives on a second-floor building in North Park and pays $1,500 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. He said that even with a steady job in software development, he can't get ahead.

Frank Kole who owns an apartment building in North Park and runs a gym downstairs said he is also a renter.

“I used to live in the city, but I no longer want to pay city prices, so I live 45 minutes outside the city, making adjustments in my life so I can live within my means," Kole said.

The San Diego Housing Federation estimates a single mom with two kids will need to make $80,000 a year to meet basic needs.

To view the full report, visit the Public Policy Institute of California’s website.