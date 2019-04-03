Surprise! You Can Still Buy Tickets to Coachella

Surprise! If you slacked on snagging weekend passes to the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival when they went on sale in January, you could be in luck: On Friday, April 5, at 3 p.m. PST, a limited amount of weekend two (April 19-21) three-day passes go on sale to the general public.
General admission three-day passes are $429, general admission and shuttle three-day passes are $509, and VIP weekend passes are $999. Visit Coachella.com for passes when they go on sale and for more information.
Of course, that ain't the only news out of the land of Goldenvoice. How do you make arguably the biggest music festival in the world even bigger? Well, add Kanye West. On March 31, the headline-making hip-hop/fashion superstar confirmed that he will indeed grace Indio's polo fields this year -- albeit on Sunday, April 21 only -- after originally declining Coachella's offer to headline this year's festival due to stage-contruction demands/constraints.
So what changed? For one, he's not even mentioned by name in the lineup. Instead, his performance is listed as "Sunday Service" on the updated poster -- at the bottom. Secondly, it's not just West involved. On Easter Sunday, attendees will be able to witness his now-infamous weekly celebrity-studded gospel performance series that he's been hosting near his home in Calabasas, California. West is typically joined by a choir, full band and more than a few special guests for praise-like versions of some of his most well-known songs. Don't be surprised if he brings along some famous friends to the Empire Polo Fields.
By the way, according to an Elle interview with Kim Kardashian West on April 3, Sunday Service kicks off at right at 9 a.m. That's right -- a.m., as in the morning. Don't know about you but Coachella-goers aren't exactly the early rise-and-shine type, so that should be interesting.
Of course, there's plenty more to look forward to at this year's Coachella: Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande headline while a ton of other big names pepper the lineup such as Janelle Monae, the 1975, Diplo, Anderson Paak, Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, J. Balvin, Khalid, Zedd, Bad Bunny, Chvrches, Pusha T and others.
Get those browsers ready on Friday -- and good luck!
The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Lineup
Friday, April 12 and 19
- Childish Gambino
- Janelle Monae
- The 1975
- DJ Snake
- Diplo
- Rufus Du Sol
- Blackpink
- Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals
- Kacey Musgraves
- Juice WRLD
- Ella Mai
- Los Tucanes de Tijuana
- Fisher
- Jaden Smith
- Nina Kraviz
- Rosalia
- Gorgon City
- Mon Laferte
- Khruangbin
- Kayzo
- dvsn
- King Princess
- Chris Lake
- Jauz
- The Interrupters
- Hot Since 82
- Charlotte Gainsbourg
- Sophie
- Nicole Moudaber
- Tierra Whack
- Polo & Pan
- Beach Fossils
- Yellow Days
- The Frights
- Nora En Pure
- Yves Tumor
- SG Lewis
- Kero Kero Bonito
- JPEGMAFIA
- Calypso Rose
- Nic Fanciulli
- Kolsch
- CamelPhat
- Let's Eat Grandma
- Anna Lunoe
- Amelie Lens
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Walker & Royce
- Turnstile
- Rat Boy
- 88Glam
- Ross From Friends
- Lauren Lane
- Still Woozy
- Bakar
- Blond:ish
- Tomasa del Real
- Las Robertas
- Dave P.
Saturday, April 13 and 20
- Tame Impala
- Solange
- Kid Cudi
- Weezer
- Aphex Twin
- J Balvin
- Billie Eilish
- Bassnectar
- Four Tet
- Christine and the Queens
- Wiz Khalifa
- Mac DeMarco
- Bazzi
- Maggie Rogers
- Sheck Wes
- Gryffin
- Bob Moses
- Virgil Abloh
- Tale Of Us
- Mr Eazi
- Sabrina Claudio
- Ty Segall & White Fence
- Deep Dish
- Smino
- FKJ
- SiR
- Idris Elba
- Parcels
- JAIN
- Soulection
- Turnover
- Sales
- Stephan Bodzin
- CloZee
- Arizona
- Murda Beatz
- Jambinai
- Ame
- Chon
- Little Simz
- Adriatique
- Lee Burridge
- The Garden
- Agoria
- Hop Along
- Shame
- Superorganism
- Serpentwithfeet
- Ookay
- Steady Holiday
- Javiera Mena
- The Messthetics
- The Red Pears
- Heidi Lawden
Sunday, April 14 and 21
- Ariana Grande
- Sunday Service ft. Kanye West (April 21 only)
- Khalid
- Zedd
- Gesaffelstein
- Bad Bunny
- Dillon Francis
- Chvrches
- YG
- Cirez D
- Playboi Carti
- H.E.R.
- Blood Orange
- Pusha T
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- Kaytranada
- Gucci Gang (ft. Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, Smokepurpp)
- Jon Hopkins
- Sofi Tukker
- Burna Boy
- Lizzo
- Dermot Kennedy
- SOB x RBE
- Clairo
- NGHTMRE
- Perfume
- Boy Pablo
- Guy Gerber
- HYUKOH
- Emily King
- Dennis Lloyd
- Alice Merton
- Shallou
- 070 Shake
- Soccer Mommy
- Rico Nasty
- Cola Boyy
- Wallows
- Mansionair
- Nocturnal Sunshine
- Dusky
- Yotto
- Patrice Baumel
- Easy Life
- Jan Blomqvist
- U.S. Girls
- Iceage
- Men I Trust
- Charlotte de Witte
- Social House
- Ocho Ojos
- Razorbumps
- Tara Brooks