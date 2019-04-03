Surprise! You Can Still Buy Tickets to Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Festivalgoers are seen during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Surprise! If you slacked on snagging weekend passes to the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival when they went on sale in January, you could be in luck: On Friday, April 5, at 3 p.m. PST, a limited amount of weekend two (April 19-21) three-day passes go on sale to the general public.

General admission three-day passes are $429, general admission and shuttle three-day passes are $509, and VIP weekend passes are $999. Visit Coachella.com for passes when they go on sale and for more information.

Of course, that ain't the only news out of the land of Goldenvoice. How do you make arguably the biggest music festival in the world even bigger? Well, add Kanye West. On March 31, the headline-making hip-hop/fashion superstar confirmed that he will indeed grace Indio's polo fields this year -- albeit on Sunday, April 21 only -- after originally declining Coachella's offer to headline this year's festival due to stage-contruction demands/constraints.

So what changed? For one, he's not even mentioned by name in the lineup. Instead, his performance is listed as "Sunday Service" on the updated poster -- at the bottom. Secondly, it's not just West involved. On Easter Sunday, attendees will be able to witness his now-infamous weekly celebrity-studded gospel performance series that he's been hosting near his home in Calabasas, California. West is typically joined by a choir, full band and more than a few special guests for praise-like versions of some of his most well-known songs. Don't be surprised if he brings along some famous friends to the Empire Polo Fields.

By the way, according to an Elle interview with Kim Kardashian West on April 3, Sunday Service kicks off at right at 9 a.m. That's right -- a.m., as in the morning. Don't know about you but Coachella-goers aren't exactly the early rise-and-shine type, so that should be interesting.

Of course, there's plenty more to look forward to at this year's Coachella: Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande headline while a ton of other big names pepper the lineup such as Janelle Monae, the 1975, Diplo, Anderson Paak, Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, J. Balvin, Khalid, Zedd, Bad Bunny, Chvrches, Pusha T and others.

Get those browsers ready on Friday -- and good luck!

The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Lineup

Friday, April 12 and 19

Childish Gambino

Janelle Monae

The 1975

DJ Snake

Diplo

Rufus Du Sol

Blackpink

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals

Kacey Musgraves

Juice WRLD

Ella Mai

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Fisher

Jaden Smith

Nina Kraviz

Rosalia

Gorgon City

Mon Laferte

Khruangbin

Kayzo

dvsn

King Princess

Chris Lake

Jauz

The Interrupters

Hot Since 82

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Sophie

Nicole Moudaber

Tierra Whack

Polo & Pan

Beach Fossils

Yellow Days

The Frights

Nora En Pure

Yves Tumor

SG Lewis

Kero Kero Bonito

JPEGMAFIA

Calypso Rose

Nic Fanciulli

Kolsch

CamelPhat

Let's Eat Grandma

Anna Lunoe

Amelie Lens

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Walker & Royce

Turnstile

Rat Boy

88Glam

Ross From Friends

Lauren Lane

Still Woozy

Bakar

Blond:ish

Tomasa del Real

Las Robertas

Dave P.

Saturday, April 13 and 20

Tame Impala

Solange

Kid Cudi

Weezer

Aphex Twin

J Balvin

Billie Eilish

Bassnectar

Four Tet

Christine and the Queens

Wiz Khalifa

Mac DeMarco

Bazzi

Maggie Rogers

Sheck Wes

Gryffin

Bob Moses

Virgil Abloh

Tale Of Us

Mr Eazi

Sabrina Claudio

Ty Segall & White Fence

Deep Dish

Smino

FKJ

SiR

Idris Elba

Parcels

JAIN

Soulection

Turnover

Sales

Stephan Bodzin

CloZee

Arizona

Murda Beatz

Jambinai

Ame

Chon

Little Simz

Adriatique

Lee Burridge

The Garden

Agoria

Hop Along

Shame

Superorganism

Serpentwithfeet

Ookay

Steady Holiday

Javiera Mena

The Messthetics

The Red Pears

Heidi Lawden

Sunday, April 14 and 21