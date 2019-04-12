High surf at San Diego County beaches prompted the National Weather Service to issue a beach hazards statement through Friday evening.

During the advisory period, waves are expected to average three to six feet with some swells reaching 7 feet, particularly along west-facing beaches, the NWS said.

A beach hazards statement is issued when elevated surf and strong rip currents create dangerous swimming conditions.

The NWS warns beachgoers to obey posted warning signs and lifeguard orders while the advisory is in effect.