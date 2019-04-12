Surf's Up: NWS Warns of Elevated Waves at San Diego County Beaches - NBC 7 San Diego
Surf's Up: NWS Warns of Elevated Waves at San Diego County Beaches

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    Whitney Southwick's Morning Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019

    High surf at San Diego County beaches prompted the National Weather Service to issue a beach hazards statement through Friday evening. 

    During the advisory period, waves are expected to average three to six feet with some swells reaching 7 feet, particularly along west-facing beaches, the NWS said. 

    A beach hazards statement is issued when elevated surf and strong rip currents create dangerous swimming conditions. 

    The NWS warns beachgoers to obey posted warning signs and lifeguard orders while the advisory is in effect. 

