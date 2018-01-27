Surfers Attempt to Break 1 Wave Record For Charity

Colorful surfers of all ages gathered at La Jolla Shores Saturday to attempt to break a world record for the most surfers on one wave at one time. The 1 Wave Challenge supports the Boys to Men Mentoring Network, a local charity that offers guidance for at-risk and fatherless boys.

On top of the surfing challenge, the event also hosted a 5K or 5-mile beach run to Blacks Beach and onto Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Boys to Men Mentoring is devoted to helping at-risk, young boys break the cycle of violence and crime that often characterized their childhood. Adult male role models lead weekly mentoring meetings, guiding a total of more than 700 boys.