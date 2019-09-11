Surfer's Body Retrieved by Lifeguards in Encinitas

Encinitas Lifeguards retrieved the body of an adult male surfer Wednesday near Moonlight State Beach.

A city spokesperson said the surfer was pulled from the water face down at around 4:30 p.m. His body was recovered in the surf line between E and D streets.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Greenwald said there is nothing suspicious in the discovery at this point.

The county Medical Examiner's Office responded to the beach, according to Lt. Greenwald. The Encinitas Fire Department also responded.

No other information was available.

