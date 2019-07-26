Supporting Our Schools 2019 Raises $15,000 in Donations

NBC 7's Consumer Bob reports from Wal-Mart where generous San Diegans have been dropping off school supply donations all day. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Supporting our Schools event took place on Friday at the Wal-Mart parking lot in Murphy Canyon Road and NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 was there collecting school supplies for children in need.

Last school year, more than 22,000 children were identified as homeless in San Diego County. These kids face many hardships and school supplies shouldn’t be one of them.

That's why NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 teamed up with San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU®) and The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) to collect new, unused school supplies for local students.

This year a total of 4,890 items were donated, and $15,000 were donated by San Diegans, crushing last year’s totals.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 thanks everyone who participated and brought items to be donated.

If you feel like you missed out, collection bins for donations of new school supplies will be available throughout July at all San Diego County SDCCU branches.