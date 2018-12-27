Lifeguards Hoist Person from Rocks Off Sunset Cliffs: SDFD

The rescue at Sunset Cliffs on Dec. 27, 2018.

Using a crane and a fire truck, San Diego lifeguards hoisted a person in distress off the rocks at Sunset Cliffs Thursday, officials said.

The rescue happened around 11:30 a.m. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said the person being rescued had been swept off the rocks.

The SDFD tweeted photos from the scene, along with this warning to those visiting the popular, scenic spot: “Please be careful around the wet reef areas.”

As a lifeguard hoisted the person out of the cliffs, the pair dangled from a rope secured onto a crane. Onlookers could be seen watching the rescue.

No further information was released.