A 24-year-old man armed with a knife was killed by officers after a confrontation in a Sunset Cliffs neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Residents on Trieste Drive called San Diego Police Department officers at about 6 a.m. to report a man attempting to break into homes in the Point Loma neighborhood, SDPD officials said.

When officers arrived they confronted the man, who picked up a brick and threw it towards them, striking a patrol vehicle, police said.

The suspect then broke into a home in the 1600 block of Trieste Drive and grabbed a knife. Two residents were inside at the time.

Two officers — one armed with a less-lethal bean bag shotgun and the other armed with an AR-15 rifle — fired their weapons at the suspect, SDPD said.

The 24-year-old was struck.

Officers performed CPR at the scene, but the suspect was pronounced dead, police said.

The two residents were not injured. It was not clear if any officers were injured.

The events leading up to the shooting were still being investigated.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.