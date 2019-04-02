Junior lifeguards, city leaders and others jumped off the OB Pier on Aug. 11, 2014.

It's a challenging time for parents and children who are too old for daycare and too young for a summer job. Where do they spend the summer?

Once you've shipped them off for a week or two with the grandparents, you may be considering a summer camp.

Here's a look at some of the camps that cater to teenagers here in San Diego County.

Art Camps for teenagers

San Diego Museum of Art has its Teen Summer Studios program running this summer beginning Aug. 5. Students in grades 9 through 12 can work in printmaking or study history, expand their portfolio or learn new painting techniques.

The La Jolla Playhouse offers theatre training programs up to 12th grade including an intensive five-week experience for those teens in 10th to 12th grade. Applications are due in April with auditions scheduled in May for the July session.

With The Lux Art Institute in Encinitas, artist Susan Wickstrand teaches a class in encaustic, mixed media and painting Monday – Friday. Students can register for weeks beginning June 24. Older teens are able to register for a ceramics camp. Hand building, wheel throwing, and glazing will be practiced. No experience required. Camps begin June 24 and go weekly through the end of August.

What teenager doesn’t love to take photos? MOPA – San Diego Museum of Photographic Art offers two 8th- to 12th-grade intensive programs over the summer. During the week of June 17, artist Jessie McIntyre will teach the students how to use experimental techniques thought to “ruin” photos that will instead, make unusual and beautiful works of art. The week of July 22, teens will use the MOPA space to learn studio lighting and different camera functions.

High schoolers are welcome at San Diego Junior Theatre summer camps for a June session on the works of Lin-Manuel Miranda, a July session on current Broadway productions and an August session revolving around Monty Python classics. See info here.

Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls San Diego is a weeklong day camp where girls up to age 17 use music as a powerful way to communicate and collaborate while being guided by inspirational female mentors. Prior experience is not required. Learn about this year's camp here.

Your teenager could also train to be in the circus with a special summer camp geared toward children up to age 15.

STEAM Camp Opportunities

High school students have a chance to spend the summer studying science through the Junior Academy with Sally Ride Science at UC San Diego. Sessions focus on astrobiology, Python programming, engineering with wind power or robotics and making movies or photographic negatives. There is also the option of doing one week to four weeks of workshops.

SDSU offers a science camp for students 13 to 14 years old called “Quarks.” This summer, there’s a session on biomimicry beginning with the week of July 29. Other campers will design their own science-themed escape room beginning August 5.

iD Tech Camps offer sessions on cybersecurity and encryption, artificial intelligence, VR design and coding for gaming beginning July 1. There is also an all-girls camp for ages 10 to 15 called Alexa Café.

Any high school student interested in aviation may be interested in the AeroSummer 2019 program at the San Diego Air & Space Museum. The session for students grades 5th through 12th is 9 a.m. to noon the week of July 29. Pilots will instruct campers on the basics of flight, navigation and instrumentation.

Teens interested in medicine can enroll in the Summer Medical Academy through Rady Children’s Hospital. The two-week program is not inexpensive but it allows students 15 to 19 years old learn from medical professionals in hands-on scenarios.

High school students ages 14 to 18 who have previously taken high school biology may apply for a special camp offered by the Rosetta Institute of Biomedical Research. The curriculum will offer a heavy emphasis on how to identify, analyze and solve problems using the scientific method, and learning how these skills translate into diverse professions within the field of biomedicine. Applications were due in mid-March but if this is something you think your child would be interested in next year, mark your calendars for 2020!

Sports Summer Camp Opportunities

UC San Diego offers camps for high school students interested in softball, soccer, crew, basketball, baseball, swimming, and volleyball.

Teens up to ages 13 to 15 (depending on location) can take part in Junior Golf camps provided through Nike.

The YMCA of San Diego offers a traditional day camp for kids up to age 17 and Leaders in Training, skate, water and sports camps for kids up to age 13 or depending on location. Call and check with your local YMCA or go to this link to search for one near you.

The Nike Swim Camp at San Diego State University is open to teenagers up to age 18. It's a co-ed camp that teaches a complete stroke technique. Get info here.

Also at SDSU are the girls' lacrosse camp for ages 13 and up, football camp, women's basketball camp for teens 12 to 18, soccer for young men high school age and older, soccer for young women 8th grade and older, and baseball camp.

REI offers day-long sessions on skills like mountain biking, rock climbing, kayaking, backcountry navigation, trail running and more.

The University of San Diego offers the San Diego Rowing Camp for ages 15 to 18 beginning July 16. There's also a boy's soccer camp offered in June for ages 14 to 18 along with a girl's basketball camp for the same age group.

Camps working with animals

The San Diego Zoo offers high school students camp experiences ranging from sketching baby animals to shadowing the organization's staff to learn what they do and how they got their job. Sessions begin June 17.

SeaWorld San Diego has Career Camp sessions for students in grades 10 to 12 interested in a zoological career. The theme park says a typical day will involve waking up early, spending the morning and early afternoon learning about an animal area and spending the late afternoon and evening enjoying all SeaWorld has to offer.

The San Diego Humane Society offers two camp opportunities for high school students. One, in July, is Farm Camp in Escondido for students through grade 11. The other is Career Camp offered in San Diego the week of August 19. Get more information here.

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society has July sessions geared for ages 11 to 14 giving campers direct access to shelter pets and animal care professionals. The camp is ideal for students interested in working in animal care and those who have a passion for animal welfare.

Ivy Ranch Park in Oceanside offers equestrian camps beginning in July for teenagers in age groups 11 to 13 and 14 to 17.

At Hidden Fox Farm, there are equestrian camps for beginner riders, intermediate riders and advanced riders. Camps begin June 17 for beginners age 5 and up.

Public Safety camp opportunities

The San Diego Junior Lifeguard Program offers youth up to age 17 an opportunity to learn from professional lifeguards. See the tryout dates for Summer 2019 here.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has an Explorer Program for teenagers and young people between the ages of 16 and 20. The basic class includes learning about criminal law, court procedures and physical fitness.

Teens interested in taking part with the FBI Youth Leadership Program may apply in December 2019 for next summer's program.

Did we miss your favorite camp experience for the high school student? Please drop us a line at limsandiegonewstips@nbcuni.com!