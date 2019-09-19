San Diego County continues to be a popular Airbnb destination for travelers.

According to a press release, San Diego County was the second most visited location in California this summer, with Airbnb hosts earning a combined $112 million in supplemental income and welcoming approximately 482,400 guests from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

“San Diego continues to be one of the most popular destinations for travelers to California,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb senior policy director, via a statement. “Throughout the summer of 2019, we have continued to see the significant, positive impact of our short-term rental community across the county. With more guest arrivals this summer than ever before, hosts and small businesses have been able to enjoy the opportunities created by an expanded tourism economy.”

The host community in the city of San Diego earned $75 million and welcomed an estimated 345,000 guests this summer, according to the release.

The top five neighborhoods for Airbnb guests in San Diego this summer were: Pacific Beach, Mission Beach, East Village, North Park and Ocean Beach.

According to AirDNA, a data company with a focus on short-term rentals, as of July 2019, there were 11,855 short-term rental properties in San Diego.

In addition to creating supplemental income for San Diego hosts, Airbnb also helps generate indirect revenue for the local economy.

According to the release, 92% of Airbnb hosts say they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests; 56% say they recommend cultural activities such as museums, festivals and historical sites to guests; and, on average, 41% of Airbnb guests say their spending occurs in the neighborhoods where they stay.

Since Airbnb was founded, hosts keep 97% of the money they generate through hosting and have earned over $65 billion from Airbnb rentals.