Police Searching for Subway Restaurant Armed Robber

A man suspected of armed robbery at two Subway restaurants is on the loose, San Diego police said.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with San Diego Police Department investigators were searching for a man suspected of robbing two different subways within three days of each other in September.

The man entered the first Subway, located just east of North Park at 3308 University Avenue, at 3 a.m. on Sept. 15. In the video above, the man is seen jumping over the counter and pointing a black revolver at an employee while demanding money from the cash register.

He fled the scene with an unknown amount of money and was last seen running westbound on University Avenue.

Three days later on Sept. 18, the man entered a different Subway located at 1722 Euclid Avenue, about 4 miles away from the first Subway.

The man allegedly pointed the gun again at an employee and demanded money. He spoke both English and Spanish during the incident.

Police said the man is 5 feet and 6 to 8 inches tall with a thin build and a shaved head. In the first incident, he was wearing a black mask, black gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt with white stripes, dark pants and black tennis shoes.

The man has a tattoo on the inside of his right wrist, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.