The Culvers and the Martins the morning after their car was stuck because of a police investigation after the Holiday Bowl game.

Hours after a potential threat shut down the Old Town Transit Center and delayed Holiday Bowl fans leaving the game, NBC 7 caught up with one group of tourists who were temporarily stranded by the police activity.

The Culvers and the Martins are from Michigan and couldn't say enough nice things about their stay in San Diego, California.

The hotel was great. The taxi driver was great. The shuttle driver - well, he was great, too.

And on top of all of it, Michigan State won.

"Go Green," Lansing resident Russ Martin said Friday.

Russ and his wife, Debbie, traveled to San Diego to see the game along with their friends, the Culvers.

Unfortunately, after the game, the two couples were unable to get to their car because of police activity at the Old Town Transit Center.

Bomb Threat Shuts Down Old Town Transit Center

Police evacuated a San Diego transit center and surrounding areas Thursday night to investigate a "bomb incident," causing delays for fans attending the 40th annual Holiday Bowl. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has the latest. (Published Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017)

A K-9 working for the transit service alerted employees to a trashcan around 8:30 p.m. prompting an evacuation of the center and the closure of the trolley center's parking garage.

All of this happened just as the 40th annual Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium was ending.

Passengers were bussed around the closure, however, those people who parked in the garage were not allowed to access their vehicles.

"It was kinda crazy because we were hoping to take the trolley back," Debbie Martin said about all the police activity.

Unfortunately, they had to grab a cab ride back to the motel.



After 9 a.m. Friday, NBC 7 found the couple picking up their vehicle and planning to visit Balboa Park for a visit in the afternoon.

Despite the hassle of last night, both couples said San Diego's hospitality was top notch.

"If they prevented something from happening, more power to the police," Debbie said.

Russ added that it's not what happened but, "How you handle the stuff and you handled it very well."

It wasn't until midnight that people were allowed to re-enter the center. Trolley Service resumed shortly after.

An SDPD officer told NBC 7 the incident appeared to be a "false alarm."