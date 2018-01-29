Students Lead Forum Addressing Helix Charter Arrest Incident

The community isn't done speaking out against an officer's controversial takedown of a Helix Charter student caught on video. NBC 7's Omari Fleming heard form them at a community forum Monday. (Published 12 minutes ago)

A group of students led a community forum in La Mesa centered around the La Mesa Police Department's (LMPD) handling of a school resource officer who was recorded body slamming a Helix Charter School student.

Students, parents and community leaders spoke out at the forum saying that not only was the video of the young girl being thrown to the ground heartbreaking, it has also eroded the community’s trust in those sworn to protect them.

School officials say they were forced to call police when the 17-year-old girl wouldn't leave after being suspended. Some questioned why police were called at all and why her parents weren't called.

The officer involved in the incident has since been reassigned, but those speaking out want a tougher punishment dealt. Students and community leaders challenged the city’s Chief of Police, Walt Vasquez, to review conduct policy pertaining to deescalating confrontations with students.

Police Treatment of Helix Student Sparks Outrage

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports the latest details on a forum to address the community's concerns regarding treatment of students by school security. (Published 5 hours ago)

“It starts with communication,” Vasquez said. “Respecting each other and taking into account the situation you're dealing with. Slowing it down.”

Chief Vasquez says all officers take an 8-hour de-escalation course, but a member of his command staff says without looking at the officer’s service record, it’s not known if he’d taken the classes.



Forum leaders also called on the school to come up with a more constructive way to discipline its students.

“They send them home without acknowledging what's going on and expect them to come back and talk when in reality they’re only going home and this anger is being fueled and rekindled,” Helix Charter student Leah Blake said.

Chief Vasquez apologized to the community for the doors of his police department being locked when a group of protestors marched to it last week.

Students at the meeting say they appreciate the apology. One took the podium saying, “We’re cool Chief Vasquez, but we’re still demanding suspension of that officer.”



Students March to Protest Arrest of Helix Student