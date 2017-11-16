Student Detained for Bringing BB Gun to Torrey Pines High School

Police officers were called to Torrey Pines High School (TPHS) Thursday morning after a student brought a BB gun to school, the principal confirmed in a letter to parents.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers arrived at the campus on Del Mar Heights Road just before 10 a.m. to investigate the incident. The student had already been detained by school officials, and the weapon had been recovered.

In a letter to TPHS families Thursday, principal Rob Coppo said faculty was made aware that the student had a weapon on campus and that student was immediately identified and removed from class.

“There was no specific threat to any students, and the situation was resolved without incident,” Coppo said.

Due to the quick response, the principal said there was no need to place the school on lockdown. Coppo said classes went on as usual, as the campus was safe.

The police department said the teenager was taken to juvenile hall. No one was hurt in the incident.

Back in May, SDPD officers shot and killed a 15-year-old TPHS student, also armed with a BB gun, in the parking lot of the high school during an early-morning encounter. Police said the teen had pulled the weapon out of his waistband and aimed it at officers, who thought it was a handgun.

An investigation later revealed the teenager had left behind a suicide note. The San Diego County District Attorney’s office determined the police department’s tragic shooting of the boy was justified.



